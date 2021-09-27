Advertisement

Danville restaurant owner sentenced for wire fraud, food stamp fraud

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The owner of a seafood restaurant in Danville has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for defrauding the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) by exchanging cash for SNAP benefits.

According to court documents, Bobby Lee James, 69, and others who worked at the restaurant Seafood and More, redeemed SNAP benefits in exchange for cash between 2010 and 2018, according to the US Attorney’s Office. James also admitted he directed his employees to redeem SNAP benefits for cash during the same time and that he knew what he was doing was wrong.

James pleaded guilty in January 2021 to one count of wire fraud and one count of food stamp fraud.

According to court documents, from October 2010 to July 2018, SNAP redemptions for Seafood and More exceeded the state average of all other seafood specialty class stores in Virginia by more than $2,465,555, according to the US Attorney’s Office. In total, the restaurant caused approximately $1,835,767 in losses to the SNAP program.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynchburg Hit-and-Run on Melinda Drive
Police release name of man killed in Lynchburg hit-and-run
The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.
Longtime Salem farm hosts first ever fall festival
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.
Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to undeclared allergens

Latest News

FCPS offers COVID testing to students and staff.
Franklin County Public Schools provides COVID testing service to staff and students
Samuel Caynard Epps mugshot
Man arrested after being wanted for two years on drug charges
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight
Catron was out of work for approximately one month with COVID-19.
Carroll County Sheriff reflects on loss of deputy due to COVID-19