Days after fatal hit-and-run, residents along Lynchburg roadway say speeding is an issue

A posted sign says the speed limit is 25 mph along Melinda Drive.
A posted sign says the speed limit is 25 mph along Melinda Drive.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Saturday evening along Lynchburg’s Melinda Drive, a man was hit by a car before he later died.

Sunday evening 24-year-old Charles Beaty was arrested and charged in connection to the incident.

Now, residents of the area are speaking about traffic conditions along the road.

“There’s some slow cars, but there’s a lot of fast ones,” said one man who didn’t want to be identified.

“The traffic is much too fast. Some come up maybe 10 miles over, some even faster than that...most everybody is coming at full force,” said Carolyn Ford.

Ford lives along Melinda Drive and says people need to slow down.

She says despite it being a 25 mph zone, people are hitting the gas as they drive.

“By the time they’re getting up here, they’re floor-boarding it,” said Ford.

It’s a situation that causes concerns for cars pulling out behind blind spots like these bushes or pedestrians who don’t have sidewalks to use.

“It’s just a shame to see people have to walk,” said one man who didn’t want to be identified. “It’s terrible out there this day and time.”

While traffic continues to flow along this road, Ford says something needs to be done.

“Maybe signs to be posted, I don’t know. Nothing’s around here about slow down or go slow, safety first or anything,” said Ford.

Police couldn’t say Monday if speeding was a factor in Saturday’s incident.

