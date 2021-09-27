Franklin County Public Schools provides COVID testing service to staff and students

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Public Schools is offering COVID testing opportunities for students and staff in its school district.

The district is offering the service to only students and staff in the jurisdiction; therefore it is not open to the community.

According to FCPS, all this is part of an ongoing effort to help children return to the classroom.

Officials with the school district say they have been hearing some families have found it difficult to find COVID tests and testing opportunities, which is why the district wanted to provide this service to students who have completed their required quarantine.

“Parents will get the test results back, the school system does not receive the test results back. The parents will just share those with us. Hopefully our goal is to get our students back much quicker,” says Jason Guilliams, Director of Operations with Franklin County Public Schools.

Parents are asked to attend the testing with their children.

In addition, Monday is the day students and staff who have submitted documentation for a mask exemption to FCPS will hear if their exemptions have been approved. Before requiring documentation, the school district had more than 1,200 students exempt from wearing masks.

Guilliams said the number of positive cases and quarantines in the district has decreased, noting last week the district had fewer than 25 positive cases between students and staff.

“That lower number of positives transfers into a lower number of quarantines. Just trying to get those students who have been exposed, to get them back a little bit quicker,” he said.

The COVID testing service will take place behind the Franklin County School Board Office Monday through Friday from 4 to 5 p.m. Dynamic Medical will handle testing and says families will have test results within 24 hours of testing. Insured and uninsured students and staff are eligible.

Guilliams added the district is planning to provide this service to students and staff through October.

