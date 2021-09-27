Advertisement

Man arrested after being wanted for two years on drug charges

Samuel Caynard Epps mugshot
Samuel Caynard Epps mugshot(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man with outstanding warrants who eluded investigators for more than two years.

Samuel Epps, 47, was arrested and served on two narcotics charges from 2018.

The Narcotics Unit also seized substances, drug paraphernalia and currency suspected to all be related to drug trafficking, according to the sheriff’s office. Items seized include:

19 grams of suspected powder Cocaine

24 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine (200 individually wrapped baggies)

15 grams of suspected Heroin

212 grams of suspected Marijuana

Digital scales

$4,265.03 in U.S. currency

Investigators say additional charges will be forthcoming pending lab results and confirmation of the suspected substances.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynchburg Hit-and-Run on Melinda Drive
Police release name of man killed in Lynchburg hit-and-run
The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.
Longtime Salem farm hosts first ever fall festival
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.
Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to undeclared allergens

Latest News

FCPS offers COVID testing to students and staff.
Franklin County Public Schools provides COVID testing service to staff and students
Danville restaurant owner sentenced for wire fraud, food stamp fraud
Catron was out of work for approximately one month with COVID-19.
Carroll County Sheriff reflects on loss of deputy due to COVID-19
Earthquake SW Virginia... 9.27.21
Small quake recorded in southwest Virginia