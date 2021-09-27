Man arrested after being wanted for two years on drug charges

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man with outstanding warrants who eluded investigators for more than two years.

Samuel Epps, 47, was arrested and served on two narcotics charges from 2018.

The Narcotics Unit also seized substances, drug paraphernalia and currency suspected to all be related to drug trafficking, according to the sheriff’s office. Items seized include:

19 grams of suspected powder Cocaine

24 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine (200 individually wrapped baggies)

15 grams of suspected Heroin

212 grams of suspected Marijuana

Digital scales

$4,265.03 in U.S. currency

Investigators say additional charges will be forthcoming pending lab results and confirmation of the suspected substances.

