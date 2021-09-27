Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday evening.

Charles Beaty, 24, of Jamestown, Tennessee was taken into custody Sunday evening and charged with felony hit-and-run and reckless driving.

September 25 at 6:01 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Melinda Drive for a report of an injured man. They found Daniel Bathurst, 59 of Lynchburg, who had been hit with a vehicle. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal. Residents with video footage or information can also share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The LPD asks anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.