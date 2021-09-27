A viewable galaxy highlights this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - We have a quiet week up in the sky as we enter October. A galaxy will be viewable this week while the sun begins to set before 7pm.

Losing Daylight

Over the next week, we will lose 17 minutes of daylight. By Sunday October 3rd, sunrise will move from 7:07 am to 7:13 am and sunset will move from 7:05 pm to 6:54 pm. This will bring us down to 11 hours and 41 minutes of daylight and up to 12 hours and 19 minutes of darkness. Thursday, September 30th will be the first time the sun sets before 7pm since March 13th.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Sunday, October 3rd, 8:37 pm 3 min 66° above NW above NNW Friday, October 1st, 8:35 pm 2 min 27° above NNW above NNE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Third Quarter Moon Tuesday, September 28th, 9:57 pm New Moon Wednesday, October 6th, 7:05 am First Quarter Moon Tuesday, October 12th, 11:25 pm Full Moon Wednesday, October 20th, 10:56 am

Next Full Moon

The next full moon is on Wednesday, October 20th and is known as the Hunter’s Moon. This is because hunting season begins and its easier to hunt for animals. Other names for this moon include Travel Moon and Dying Grass Moon.

Other Interesting Events

On Wednesday, September 29th, the Andromeda Galaxy can be seen at its greatest opportunity. It will climb the northeastern sky after dusk. The Andromeda Galaxy is 2.5 million light-years away. During a dark sky, the galaxy is viewable with the naked eye as a faint smudge to the left of the star Alpheratz. Red circle binoculars will improve your view of the galaxy. You can even see its companion galaxies if you have a telescope.

The Andromeda Galaxy can be best viewed on September 29th. (Stellarium)

On Friday, October 1st, the asteroid Harmonia will be at opposition. This leads the way to several significant sky events in October. The asteroid can be seen in the constellation, Cetus. Harmonia is a large asteroid that is very round and can be best seen at opposition.

