Advertisement

Virginia leads nation in successful rent relief applicants

Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia's Rent Relief Program to continue
Eviction moratorium to end July 31, Virginia's Rent Relief Program to continue(Janay Reece)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Commonwealth of Virginia is currently leading the nation in successful rent relief applications.

Through August 25, the Virginia Rent Relief Program has processed and disbursed more than $365 million to 62,000 thousand households.

”Virginia’s become very efficient in getting this money from the government, to the landlords,” says David Beidler, General Counsel for the Legal Aid Society of Roanoke Valley.

Beidler says there were 52 rent relief applications in the month of August, with over $226,000 being awarded to local renters.

In September, applications have spiked to over 71 so far, exceeding capacity for what their employees can process.

Meanwhile, there were 125 unlawful detainers filed throughout Roanoke County, and the city of Roanoke and Salem general district courts during the month of August.

Only 54 of them have resulted in judgments.

For more information about the rent relief program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor: Unvaccinated people should think about how families will remember them
Lynchburg Hit-and-Run on Melinda Drive
Police release name of man killed in Lynchburg hit-and-run
The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.
Longtime Salem farm hosts first ever fall festival
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie
Earthquake SW Virginia... 9.27.21
Small quake recorded in southwest Virginia

Latest News

Several rounds of cooler air will move into the region this week.
Monday, September 27 - Evening Outlook
A $400K Gift
A $400K Gift
VA Leads Nation Rent Relief
VA Leads Nation Rent Relief
COVID-19 Teacher
COVID-19 Teacher
Deputy Loses Battle COVID-19
Deputy Loses Battle COVID-19