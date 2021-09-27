Advertisement

Warmer weather builds into the region

Highs return to the 80s this week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
  • Sunny, warmer weather early in the week
  • Slim rain chances this week
  • Cooler weather returns by next weekend

THE START OF THE WEEK

We’re going to continue to see beautiful sunshine Monday and Tuesday with an increase in afternoon temperatures as high pressure moves off the coast and winds shift back to the southwest. Our highs through the period will climb into the 70s to mid 80s. By Tuesday afternoon a backdoor front will slide in from the north and could trigger a stray shower or storm and throw a few more clouds at us.

A cold front brings changes for the end of the week.
A cold front brings changes for the end of the week.(WDBJ Weather)

END OF THE WEEK

Behind the front another burst of cooler Canadian air will move in. Temperatures won’t drop drastically, but we will see temperatures drop into the 70s for the end of the week. Models diverge a bit on what lies ahead next weekend. More than likely our dry stretch will continue, but some models point to a return of rain chances.

Cooler weather ends our work week.
Cooler weather ends our work week.(WDBJ Weather)

TROPICS

We continue to watch an active tropical map of potential storm development. Hurricane Sam has continued to strengthen in the Atlantic. Sam is now a major hurricane and will take its time traveling over the next week. Models indicate this storm will likely turn north away from the US, but we’ll keep an eye on it.

Hurricane Sam forecast.
Hurricane Sam forecast.(WDBJ Weather)

The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center is below.

