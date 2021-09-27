West Piedmont Health District now more than 50% vaccinated against COVID

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - According to health officials, 50% of eligible adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health district.

Nancy Bell, a spokesperson for the district says that vaccination numbers are slowly increasing while COVID cases in the district decline. Bell also says that the health department has received multiple phone calls about the Pfizer booster vaccine, something she says you don’t need to rush to get.

“Find a place and go get your booster shot, but please wait six to eight months after you’ve had your second to get the third,” she says.

Bell says that health organizations are operating on a better, more efficient structure to distribute the vaccines than at the start of the pandemic. The third dose is available to people that are 65 and older and received the Pfizer vaccine, and others with certain preexisting medical conditions.

The health department is offering the booster shot on Mondays by appointment.

Information about where to get a Pfizer booster vaccine can be found here.

