Advertisement

West Piedmont Health District now more than 50% vaccinated against COVID

West Piedmont Health District reaches 50% vaccinated
West Piedmont Health District reaches 50% vaccinated(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - According to health officials, 50% of eligible adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health district.

Nancy Bell, a spokesperson for the district says that vaccination numbers are slowly increasing while COVID cases in the district decline. Bell also says that the health department has received multiple phone calls about the Pfizer booster vaccine, something she says you don’t need to rush to get.

“Find a place and go get your booster shot, but please wait six to eight months after you’ve had your second to get the third,” she says.

Bell says that health organizations are operating on a better, more efficient structure to distribute the vaccines than at the start of the pandemic.  The third dose is available to people that are 65 and older and received the Pfizer vaccine, and others with certain preexisting medical conditions.

The health department is offering the booster shot on Mondays by appointment.

Information about where to get a Pfizer booster vaccine can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lynchburg Hit-and-Run on Melinda Drive
Police release name of man killed in Lynchburg hit-and-run
The corn maze and pumpkins available at the Garrett Farms Fall Festival.
Longtime Salem farm hosts first ever fall festival
FILE - Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman attends a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday,...
Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Hurricane Sam is small but mighty; still well offshore
The label of the recalled DiGiorno's frozen pizza.
Over 27,000 pounds of frozen DiGiorno pizzas recalled due to undeclared allergens

Latest News

FCPS offers COVID testing to students and staff.
Franklin County Public Schools provides COVID testing service to staff and students
In a new statewide poll, a majority of Virginians (75%) indicated they are concerned the new...
Poll: Majority of Virginians support mask mandates
Catron was out of work for approximately one month with COVID-19.
Carroll County Sheriff reflects on loss of deputy due to COVID-19
Governor: Unvaccinated people should think about how families will remember them