Advertisement

11th annual Farm Day to be hosted at the Homestead Creamery

The event is free admission.
Homestead Creamery
Homestead Creamery(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Hayrides, parlor tours, a pony carousel and more await families at the 11th annual Farm Day at the Homestead Creamery!

The free admission event is October 2 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Goldenview Dairy (529 Redwood Road).

Further details can be found by visiting the Homestead Creamery website.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor: Unvaccinated people should think about how families will remember them
Earthquake SW Virginia... 9.27.21
Small quake recorded in southwest Virginia
The online fundraiser collected over $11,000 over the weekend.
Roanoke County middle school teacher battling breakthrough case of COVID
Charles Beaty, charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lynchburg
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Lynchburg
Blue Ridge Country Festival postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

Centra's mammography van.
Missed your annual mammogram due to the pandemic? Centra has a solution
WDBJ
One dead after tractor-trailer hits home in Montgomery County crash
Photo Credit: Troutville Volunteer Fire & Rescue
Woman injured in train crash at unguarded crossing
Courtesy event Facebook page
Raise awareness for the DSAR with the 2021 Virtual Buddy Walk