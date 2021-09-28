11th annual Farm Day to be hosted at the Homestead Creamery
The event is free admission.
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADE HILL, Va. (WDBJ) - Hayrides, parlor tours, a pony carousel and more await families at the 11th annual Farm Day at the Homestead Creamery!
The free admission event is October 2 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Goldenview Dairy (529 Redwood Road).
Further details can be found by visiting the Homestead Creamery website.
