A backdoor cool front may trigger a few storms

Staying warmer than average

Slim rain/storm chances this week

Cooler weather returns by the weekend

TUESDAY

We’ll start off with lots of sunshine, but then a weak backdoor cool front will move into the region during the afternoon. This front will trigger a few isolated thunderstorms. The best area to see these storms will be in the eastern part of our region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northeastern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms. This means an isolated storm or two could be strong to severe. Main threat from any storms would be heavy rainfall, pockets of hail and even some strong gusty winds. Highs on Tuesday climb into the low to mid 80s.

A few storms are possible today some of which may be strong. (WDBJ Weather)

END OF THE WEEK

Behind the front, another burst of cooler Canadian air will move in by Friday. Temperatures won’t drop drastically, but we will see afternoon highs return to the mid 70s as we enter the weekend. Overnight temperatures will also take a tumble into the upper 40s Saturday morning.

Cooler air returns by the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40. (WDBJ)

NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

There are signs we may see a more unsettled pattern setting up for early next week as a front gets pushed into the area and possibly stalls out. This could lead to several days of clouds and showers along with cooler temperatures. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty, so stay tuned.

We could see our next rain chances increase early next week if a front stalls out nearby. (WDBJ)

TROPICS

Not only do we have hurricane Sam, but are also watching two other areas of possible development which have enter the Atlantic from the coast of Africa. This is a typical development area for this time of year. Interestingly enough, there are only two more available names left on the 2021 list. We could see Victor and Wanda develop by the end of the week. If these two are named by Thursday, this would be the second year in a row we completed the list of names during the month of September.

