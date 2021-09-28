Bath County Plein Air Festival underway

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - You may see artists out in Bath County the countryside this week.

The Bath County Plein Air Festival is underway, in which artists get out of the studio to paint and draw their outdoor subjects.

They’ve been out painting for a couple days already, and are beginning to hang their works on “the Wet Wall” in the Warm Springs gallery.

It’s the fifth year for the festival, although it was postponed twice this year because of COVID.

”It’s just kind of a fun thing in kind of glum, historical year of darkness or whatever, I don’t even know,” said Maryland artist Tara Will, “but it’s nice to get back out and reengage with the community and see the collectors and other painter friends that you have.”

They’re here all week, with a big reception and sale capping events on Saturday.

