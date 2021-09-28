Bedford County, facing childcare shortage, looking for public input

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Input is being sought from parents and employers regarding a childcare shortage in Bedford County, in a quest to ease that shortage.

The Bedford Area Resource Council, a group put together to explore solutions to community issues, is exploring the situation from a workforce perspective.

Two online surveys are being conducted. One is for parents and guardians of children aged 0 – 13; the other is for employers whose workforces may be impacted by a lack of available childcare. Each survey has fewer than ten questions.

The responses will go to the Bedford County Office of Economic Development and Department of Social Services to help explore solutions that may be helpful to the business community and the Bedford community as a whole.

Respondents are asked to fill out the surveys (below) by October 29, 2021. The surveys are only open to Bedford County residents and businesses.

Childcare Needs Survey

Employer Childcare Survey

