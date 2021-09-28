Advertisement

Bedford County, facing childcare shortage, looking for public input

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Input is being sought from parents and employers regarding a childcare shortage in Bedford County, in a quest to ease that shortage.

The Bedford Area Resource Council, a group put together to explore solutions to community issues, is exploring the situation from a workforce perspective.

Two online surveys are being conducted. One is for parents and guardians of children aged 0 – 13; the other is for employers whose workforces may be impacted by a lack of available childcare. Each survey has fewer than ten questions.

The responses will go to the Bedford County Office of Economic Development and Department of Social Services to help explore solutions that may be helpful to the business community and the Bedford community as a whole.

Respondents are asked to fill out the surveys (below) by October 29, 2021. The surveys are only open to Bedford County residents and businesses.

Childcare Needs Survey

Employer Childcare Survey

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor: Unvaccinated people should think about how families will remember them
Earthquake SW Virginia... 9.27.21
Small quake recorded in southwest Virginia
Charles Beaty, charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lynchburg
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Lynchburg
The online fundraiser collected over $11,000 over the weekend.
Roanoke County middle school teacher battling breakthrough case of COVID
Blue Ridge Country Festival postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

City of Roanoke
Roanoke holds ‘Color Your Corner Contest’
Community Foundation Grants
Community Foundation Grants
CFBRA's office in downtown Lexington.
Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany celebrates 20th anniversary with grants
“It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public...
Harrisonburg City Manager announces resignation