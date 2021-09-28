COVID test positivity rate continues drop in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 860,493 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, September 28, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,641 from Monday’s 857,852, a bigger increase than the 1,997 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday only.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 10,544,780 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from 10,532,362 Monday. 67.6% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 60.2% fully vaccinated. 80.3% of Virginians 18 and over has received at least one dose and 71.6% are fully vaccinated.

9,249,079 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 9.1% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 9.2% reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there have been 12,647 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 12,592 reported Monday.

2,111 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 2,068 reported Monday. 67,590 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

