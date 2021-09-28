Fairfield fifth graders get hands on science in first field trip in post COVID

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The fifth graders from Fairfield Elementary were pretty happy to be at Jordan’s Point.

“We were talking on the bus,” said their teacher, Cathy Whitesell. “This is their first field trip since they were in third grade, you know?”

They were there for some lessons in science. Specifically, the watershed and water quality.

“So they’ve learned the concepts in the classroom, but now they’re seeing it for real,” Elise Sheffield, Boxerwood’s Education Director, said. “Like, they’ve learned the scientific method in the class, but today they’re going to be scientists.”

It’s part of a twenty year tradition of the Boxerwood Nature Center working with local schools, a program that – like everything else – was interrupted by COVID.

“We’re building that back,” Sheffield said, “and we’ve been so pleased to have teachers reach out to us, like, are you offering programs?”

“Definitely missed being able to do things like this,” Whitesell said. “I mean, we were able to find some fun things to do online, and I know technology like I did not know technology before, but this is much more because this is real.”

Allowing them to do some experiments, and just get out and learn about nature.

“We a lot of times think about science in white jackets, men in white jackets in a lab,” said Sheffield, “and so we’re really trying to introduce cutting edge science and the nature of science to children that it is social, it’s a group effort, everybody can participate, it’s creative – we make our own plans and carry them out – and it contributes to society.”

