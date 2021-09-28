Gallery show for Roanoke artist in Clifton Forge

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Alleghany Highlands Arts and Crafts Center is showing paintings by Roanoke artist Dyke Wood.

Wood took up painting as he retired from railroad work, saying he couldn’t fish all the time, back in 2017.

When his sister commissioned a painting from him, it set him on the path of being a professional artist, leading to this gallery of over 30 paintings.

”He has interests in music, and some interest in abstracts, and some interest in realism, and the colors just kind of jump out at you,” said Connie Baker, the Executive Director of the Arts and Crafts Center. “They’re just full of color.”

Eight of the works in the gallery have already sold. The display is up until October 9.

