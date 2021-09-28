Missed your annual mammogram due to the pandemic? Centra has a solution

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Health professionals recommend an annual mammogram for many women.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, some may have missed their annual screening.

Right now, Centra is making it easier to get one done.

“We really wanna get out there and encourage folks to get that screening done,” said Beth Doyle, Centra Foundation executive vice president.

Doyle says they’re providing some free screenings with their mammography van.

The van has been running for decades, but she says getting an annual screening even during a pandemic is still important.

“It’s so critical because early screening really can save lives,” said Doyle. “Breast cancer is most treatable at the early stages and curable.”

Aside from the pandemic, transportation might also be a barrier to getting a screening.

To help, the van goes to different locations to bring its service to those that need it.

“We schedule these at businesses and all around town and at community centers. We have free days set up at our different sites,” said Doyle.

Doyle says the van has been widely used, with many women getting free screenings over the years.

“We’ve raised over $650,000 and what that has done, it’s enabled us to provide over 4,500 free screenings to women and sometimes a subsequent diagnostic test can be done as well,” said Doyle.

Call Centra’s Mammography Center to see when you can get yours scheduled. The van is slated to be used Saturday at River Ridge Mall by appointment, just in time for October and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.