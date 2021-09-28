Advertisement

One dead after tractor-trailer hits home in Montgomery County crash

The owner of the home was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
WDBJ
WDBJ(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a tractor-trailer hit a home on Route 8 near Childress Road.

The crash also involved a sedan. The elderly female driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, traffic going south is being sent down Childress Road, with those traveling north being directed down Meadow Creek Road. The area should be avoided.

Check back for updates.

