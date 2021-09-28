Advertisement

Pam Bailey selected as Bedford County Economic Development Director

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A familiar face will be filling the role of economic development director in Bedford County.

Pam Bailey has years of experience working in the area, and already has big plans to bring people and business to Bedford County. But first, she says she wants to put focus on some of the key players who are the heart of the locality.

“What else can we do to help small businesses?” she asks. “That’s one thing that we really haven’t been focusing on over the last several years. It’s big business, big business, which is great, but the small businesses are really the bread and butter of our communities and that’s what makes people want to move here too.”

Bailey has served as the Marketing and Business Development Coordinator for the County’s Economic Development Office since February of 2018.

