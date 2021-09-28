Petito’s family hopes to “Help Save the Next Girl”

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gabby’s Petito’s family hosted a news conference Tuesday afternoon in New York, where they thanked law enforcement for their efforts in finding their daughter, while the FBI still searches for her fiancée Brian Laundrie.

In addition to finding justice for her homicide, Gabby’s parents also hope to find peace in starting The Gabby Petito foundation to help bring other missing children home.

Watching the story of Gabby’s disappearance unfold hits home for Gil Harrington, whose daughter Morgan was abducted and murdered while attending a concert in Charlottesville in 2009.

“It does stir up a lot of emotions, it’s kind of a PTSD experience, particularly when Gabby was missing,” says Harrington. “The 101 days that Morgan was missing were the most difficult of this entire journey. The unknowing of where is she? Is she okay? Is she not ok? You’re swinging on a pendulum of hope and despair. You’re bracing yourself for what you fear might be coming.”

Harrington’s goal is to prevent similar tragedies, spreading awareness by founding Help Save the Next Girl, an organization that now has dozens of chapters around the globe, offering educational resources and victim outreach.

“Our way of getting past it has been service,” adds Harrington. “I think demonstrating to people that though it takes time, you can emerge with a degree of wholeness that when you are in the abyss you cannot imagine is ever possible.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.