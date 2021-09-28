Photo released in search for woman who stole from Lynchburg store

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department continues to investigate a case of larceny at a Belk store.

At 1:20 p.m. September 20, police say, a woman entered the store at 3415 Candlers Mountain Road and filled her cart with items, then walked out without paying for them. Police say she is white and blonde, and wore eyeglasses, a black sheer top, grey leggings, black sandals and a black purse. She drove off in a red Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Hamlett at (434) 238-7491 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

