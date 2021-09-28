Pittsylvania County: Country festival postponement started with lack of documentation

PITSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County officials are clarifying the postponement of the Blue Ridge Country Festival, which was set for this weekend and has been postponed until next year.

The original announcement from event organizers indicated health officials had asked them to cancel because of COVID-19 concerns. The Virginia Department of Health told WDBJ7 it did not cancel the event, nor request the promoters to do so.

Pittsylvania County officials say the Board of Supervisors’ permit for the festival, issued in June, came with conditions for Purpose Driven Events, the company operating the Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Blairs. That meant “providing proper plans and final documentation for areas like traffic, parking, camping, and security, among other things.”

The county says, “Those final documents were never provided, Purpose Driven Events never paid the required permit fee, and an actual permit for the event was never officially issued.”

Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman sent a letter September 21 to the event planner, saying the festival permits were rescinded until updated and complete plans were submitted to the proper agencies. That letter, according to the county, offered Purpose Driven Events several steps to complete by Thursday, September 23 if it wished to move forward with planning the event and obtaining an official permit.

The September 21 letter was issued by Smitherman after consulting with officials including the Pittsylvania County Sheriff, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Health, VDOT and other regulatory agencies, according to the county.

Two days later, the event promoter informed Pittsylvania County it was highly likely the event would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore would not provide the requested documentation. Friday, the 24th, the promoter informed Pittsylvania County he was working with artists and other parties to make a formal postponement announcement, which was then released to ticketholders and the general public.

A statement from the county further reads:

“The Chatham Star Tribune reported that, according to Pittsylvania County and the Health Department, the event organizers provided verifiably false reason as to why the event was canceled. That is incorrect. While the permits for the festival were rescinded, the event promotors stayed in consistent contact with the County and were transparent that COVID implications would likely require postponement of the event. The requested documentation was not provided due to these COVID related concerns.”

