Roanoke City and Alleghany health director encourages booster shots as hospitalizations and deaths increase

File photo of a COVID-19 vaccine
File photo of a COVID-19 vaccine(WHSV)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Cynthia Morrow, the director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, is encouraging people who are eligible to get a Pfizer booster shot.

This news comes as the number of COVID cases has increased by roughly 1,100 this week, and there have been nine new deaths within the health districts.

The number of people hospitalized has also increased by 10, bringing the total to 103 people in hospitals across the health districts.

Large scale clinics right now for the booster are limited, but according to Morrow, that could soon be changing.

“Hopefully we’re going to have a state vendor within our community in a short period of time, hopefully mid-October, have a constant presence for people to get their booster shots when they’re ready,” said Morrow.

According to the health district website, to qualify to receive a booster shot you must be: over the age of 65, a resident of a long-term care facility, over 18 years old with a preexisting medical condition, or over 18 years old with an increased exposure risk.

If you fit into one of the above categories, you also must wait at least six months after your second dose.

Booster shots have not been approved for those who received either the J&J vaccine or the Moderna vaccine.

You can watch Dr. Morrow’s full update here:

