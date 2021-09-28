Advertisement

Roanoke holds ‘Color Your Corner Contest’

Calling all artists!
City of Roanoke
City of Roanoke(City of Roanoke)
By WDBJ
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Calling all artists!

The City of Roanoke is accepting submissions for the “Color Your Corner Contest.”

The contest is part of the 2021 Roanoke Pedestrian Safety Campaign, which aims to raise awareness of speeding as a pedestrian safety issue and reduce speeding and speed-related crashes. Five selected artists will have their artwork installed on a signal cabinet in Roanoke for the community to see!

You only have a few days left to send in your work, submissions close September 30.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor: Unvaccinated people should think about how families will remember them
Earthquake SW Virginia... 9.27.21
Small quake recorded in southwest Virginia
Charles Beaty, charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lynchburg
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Lynchburg
Blue Ridge Country Festival postponed for COVID-19 concerns
Several fronts move into the region with a late-week cool down.
What a series of fall fronts mean for the week ahead

Latest News

CFBRA's office in downtown Lexington.
Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany celebrates 20th anniversary with grants
“It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public...
Harrisonburg City Manager announces resignation
Church World Service Harrisonburg: About 100 Afghan refugees to come to the Valley
Freedom Fest Wrapup
Freedom Fest Wrapup