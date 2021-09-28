Roanoke holds ‘Color Your Corner Contest’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Calling all artists!

The City of Roanoke is accepting submissions for the “Color Your Corner Contest.”

The contest is part of the 2021 Roanoke Pedestrian Safety Campaign, which aims to raise awareness of speeding as a pedestrian safety issue and reduce speeding and speed-related crashes. Five selected artists will have their artwork installed on a signal cabinet in Roanoke for the community to see!

You only have a few days left to send in your work, submissions close September 30.

