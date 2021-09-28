Advertisement

Smoking linked to higher risk of hospitalization, death from COVID-19

By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Getting infected with COVID-19 could result in devastating consequences for smokers.

A new study in the British medical journal Thorax observed more than 400,000 people who battled the coronavirus.

It found people who currently smoke and get COVID-19 are 80% more likely to be hospitalized.

They’re also at a much higher risk of dying from the virus.

Researchers did say current smokers are not at a higher risk of facing a confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Experts who conducted the study said they wanted to push back against early pandemic theories that smokers face a less severe infection after catching the virus.

They said both smoking and COVID-19 take terrible tolls on human lives.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor: Unvaccinated people should think about how families will remember them
Earthquake SW Virginia... 9.27.21
Small quake recorded in southwest Virginia
Charles Beaty, charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Lynchburg
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Lynchburg
The online fundraiser collected over $11,000 over the weekend.
Roanoke County middle school teacher battling breakthrough case of COVID
Blue Ridge Country Festival postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Latest News

The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.
After 5 years, Obamas to break ground on presidential center
Searchers gather at Carlton Reserve Friday to resume the search for Brian Laundrie.
Gabby Petito’s family to speak; FBI leads search for Laundrie
FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman who killed 5 to be sentenced
COVID-19 graphic
COVID test positivity rate continues drop in Virginia
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley speaks during a Senate Armed Services...
Milley defends calls to Chinese at end of Trump presidency