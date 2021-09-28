WHO WON? $2 million Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - Virginia Lottery officials are looking for whomever bought a $2 million Powerball ticket in Christiansburg.

The ticket was bought at the Stop In Food Store at 2375 Roanoke Street in Christiansburg.

It was bought for the Monday, September 27 drawing, and ended up matching the first five winning numbers, according to lottery officials. Normally, matching the first five numbers wins $1 million, but whomever bought this ticket spent an extra dollar for Power Play, doubling the prize.

The winning numbers for Monday’s Powerball drawing were 21-22-39-44-60, and the Powerball number was 12. The only number this ticket did not match was the Powerball number.

Whomever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advises “Before doing anything else, the winner should sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the million-dollar prize, he or she should contact the Virginia Lottery.”

The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

This ticket was the only one nationwide to match the first five numbers, according to lottery officials. No ticket matched all six numbers to win the estimated $545 million jackpot. That means the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to an estimated $570 million.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching the first five numbers to win Powerball’s second prize are 1 in 11,688,054, according to Virginia Lottery. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

