Woman injured in train crash at unguarded crossing

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was seriously injured when a train crashed into a vehicle Friday evening in Troutville, according to Botetourt County Fire & EMS.

Crews responded to the crash around 5:05 p.m. at an unguarded railroad crossing along Boone Drive, which is off of Lee Highway.

The train had crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle causing the vehicle to roll off the tracks, Chief Jason Ferguson said.

The woman was transported to be treated for serious injuries. She was the only person inside the vehicle.

Multiple agencies responded to this crash including Troutville Volunteer Fire & Rescue, Botetourt County Fire & EMS, and Virginia State Police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.