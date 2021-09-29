$2.4M Moneta events venue discussed by Bedford County supervisors

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Businesses at Downtown Moneta continue to look out at an open field beside Route 122.

That field could eventually be transformed into a new events center.

WDBJ7 first told you about the idea last fall, but more details have emerged.

“Not only is it gonna enhance the quality of life for Bedford County citizens, but it’s also gonna generate revenue for not only the center but local businesses,” said Fred Sylvester, Bedford County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board member.

That’s because of where people are putting their money.

According to a study, more than $1,200 per person per year is being spent on similar activities the facility could offer outside the county.

That same study says almost 90% of residents want this venue to come to life.

“This is something that’s gonna be really an anchor for our area and we’re looking forward to building this center and hopefully improving the quality of life,” said Sylvester.

The center would feature things like music events and movie nights, but the county has yet to back the project.

Monday, the county’s board of supervisors held a work session to discuss the idea.

In an email Wednesday, Bedford County administrator Robert Hiss said questions still need determining by the board of supervisors. Those questions surround if the county is supportive of the project, if they should help fund it and who would own and operate it. He says no timeframe has currently been scheduled for further discussion.

That’s why Sylvester says if you want this center, tell the board of supervisors.

“Tell them that you back this project because we certainly, certainly need the support from the people in Bedford County and the region,” said Sylvester.

More than $2.4 million is needed to make the project happen.

