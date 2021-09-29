Advertisement

Altavista man arrested for attempted murder

Paul Martinez Mugshot
Paul Martinez Mugshot(Altavista PD)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Staunton Police have arrested an Altavista man for attempted murder and arson.

Paul Daniel Martinez, 59, was arrested September 29, 2021 and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of burning or destroying personal property and burning an unoccupied dwelling house.

Altavista Police have not provided specifics about the incident, other than to say it was in the 3000 block of Lynch Mill Road in Altavista September 7, 2021. It was investigated by Altavista Police and the Campbell County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Martinez is being held at the Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton without bond.

