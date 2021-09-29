Advertisement

Bedford County Fair, scheduled for October, postponed

Bedford County Fair
Bedford County Fair(Bedford County Fair FB)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Fair, scheduled for October 15-17, has been postponed.

No new date has been set, but the fair board is considering an event in the spring.

A statement from fair officials reads:

“After much deliberation and consideration the Fair Board decided to postpone the 2021 fair due to rising concerns from local health care professionals, leaders, businesses and community leaders. In recent weeks, the Fair Board has monitored the effects COVID-19 has had on Bedford and the surrounding areas daily.

“After hundreds of volunteer hours were spent planning the event, this was a difficult decision that was made in the best interest of the community. It was one not taken lightly nor made quickly; but made to ensure the health and safety of our attendees, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, attractions, and staff. Specifically, the Board was concerned about the close proximity that would be required on shuttles in order for fair goers to attend the fair.”

