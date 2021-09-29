Advertisement

Bland County man pleads guilty to 17 counts of producing child pornography

By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ABINGDON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bland County man has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of producing child pornography at his home and illegally possessing a firearm, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, William Dean Blankenship, 42, was a previously convicted felon living in Bland County. February 12, 2021, the Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police searched his home after receiving information that he had engaged in sexual acts with children and was in possession of child pornography.

During that search, investigators found a firearm, cellular phone and other electronic devices that belonged to Blankenship, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Blankenship’s phone contained more than 50 video files of child pornography, produced by him, depicting him engaging in sexual intercourse with two minors. Further investigation determined Blankenship “routinely coerced and enticed the two minors to engage in sexual activity with Blankenship and with one another after providing the minors with narcotics and other controlled substances,” according to the US Attorney’s office. 

The abuse began when the minors were approximately 14 and 13 years old, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

“Blankenship repeatedly used coercive means to abuse his child victims, and now faces a lengthy prison sentence for these horrific acts,” said Acting United States Attorney Daniel Bubar. “I am thankful for the hard work of the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Virginia State Police, who will continue to investigate and, together with our office, prosecute anyone like Blankenship who seeks to prey on our children.”

Blankenship is scheduled to be sentenced December 17, 2021 and faces an agreed upon sentencing range of between 20 and 50 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

