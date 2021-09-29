Advertisement

Cooler, drier air moves back into the region

Cooler weather returns later this week
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Above average temperature WED.
  • Cooler weather returns by THU-FRI
  • Slim rain/storm chances into the weekend

WEDNESDAY

Afternoon temperatures cool slightly Wednesday as a northwest wind shifts back in. Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s in the mountains to low 80s east of the Blue Ridge. We’ll also see a good amount of sunshine with a few more clouds in the mountains.

We'll end up with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY

Behind the cold front comes another burst of cooler, Canadian air which moves in by Thursday and especially Friday. Temperatures won’t drop drastically, but we will see afternoon highs return to the mid 70s with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s Friday morning.

Cooler air returns by the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40.
NEXT CHANCE OF RAIN

The weekend starts sunny with highs nearing 80°. Models differ on the timing of our next system which may bring scattered showers and storms as early as Sunday. Other models hold the rain chances off until early next week.

Several models suggest a front gets pushed into the area next week possibly stalling out. This could lead to several days of clouds and showers along with cooler temperatures. There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty, so stay tuned.

We could see our next rain chances increase early next week if a front stalls out nearby.
TROPICS

Not only do we have hurricane Sam, but are also watching two other areas of possible development which have enter the Atlantic from the coast of Africa. This is a typical development area for this time of year. Interestingly enough, there are only two more available names left on the 2021 list. We could see Victor and Wanda develop by the end of the week. If these two are named by Thursday, this would be the second year in a row we completed the list of names during the month of September.

Track the tropics anytime in our hurricane center.

