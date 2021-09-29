Former Danville Mayor Linwood Wright dies

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A former mayor of Danville has passed away at age 86.

Linwood Wright served on City Council beginning in 1986 and was Mayor from 1996 to 1998. He was a former Dan River Inc. executive.

His most recent role was in the Economic Development department as Public and Government Affairs consultant. He played a role in transforming Pittsylvania County and Danville into a manufacturing center.

Corrie Bobe, director of economic development, worked with Wright the last 12 years, and said, “After a while, the team ends up feeling more like family, and we are extremely saddened to have just lost such an integral member of our economic development family today. Not often one is afforded the opportunity to work alongside an individual who has dedicated so much of his life to the betterment of the community.”

Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds said, “He knew the area like the back of his hand, and of course knew all of the folks in the area from a political standpoint, as well as a community leadership standpoint. That institutional knowledge goes a long way and I’m thankful that Linwood would always share that information with people. He didn’t hoard it. There was only one Linwood. He injected many of us with a little piece of himself, so we could hopefully pick up the mantle and take it a few more yards down the road.”

