Joint committee chooses names for Alleghany and Covington schools

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOW MOOR, Va. (WDBJ) - The joint committee working on the merger of the Alleghany County and Covington City school systems has settled on some school names.

Alleghany High School, which will become the high school for the merged systems, will retain its name, while the Covington High School will serve as the middle school, becoming Covington Middle School after the merger.

Covington’s Cougar mascot will serve both schools, but school colors still have to be decided. They’re polling the students on what will be their favorites.

