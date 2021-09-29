New restaurant in Forest to donate 60% of profit back into community

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant in Forest intends to give back to the community in a big way.

Annie’s Indian Kitchen has opened at 17928 Forest Road and the business intends to donate 60% of its profits back into the community. Owner Dr. Prince Arvind says his generosity is rooted in the kindness that was shown to his family back in India.

“We have a mission for this restaurant. This is not just to make money and have a big life. We want to bring all of the profit back into the community,” he says.

He also adds that, because of his connections to his church, he is not worries about possible staffing issues that many restaurants are facing across the country.

