Advertisement

New restaurant in Forest to donate 60% of profit back into community

New business opens in Forest
New business opens in Forest(WDBJ)
By Brittany Morgan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - A new restaurant in Forest intends to give back to the community in a big way.

Annie’s Indian Kitchen has opened at 17928 Forest Road and the business intends to donate 60% of its profits back into the community. Owner Dr. Prince Arvind says his generosity is rooted in the kindness that was shown to his family back in India.

“We have a mission for this restaurant.  This is not just to make money and have a big life. We want to bring all of the profit back into the community,” he says.

He also adds that, because of his connections to his church, he is not worries about possible staffing issues that many restaurants are facing across the country.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Name released of man killed in tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery County
(Source: Gray Media)
14 cases associated with Roanoke hepatitis outbreak
Powerball Powerplay logo
WHO WON? $2 million Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg
The online fundraiser collected over $11,000 over the weekend.
Roanoke County middle school teacher battling breakthrough case of COVID
magnifying glass
New data released on human trafficking in Virginia

Latest News

The film starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by a panel discussion.
Roanoke Diversity Center hosting special screening of “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Bedford County, facing childcare shortage, looking for public input
City of Roanoke
Roanoke holds ‘Color Your Corner Contest’
Community Foundation Grants
Community Foundation Grants