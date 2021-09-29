Advertisement

Persons of interest sought in killing of juvenile at Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds

Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a fatal shooting at the fairgrounds September 18(Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three persons of interest in the investigation into the killing of a juvenile at the Danville Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds.

Fairgrounds officials are offering a $5,000 reward in connection with the death September 18.

Security at Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds increases after fatal shooting

That’s in addition to a reward of up to $5,000 offered by Crimestoppers.

You can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-791-0044 with information on the shooting or persons of interest. You may also remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.

