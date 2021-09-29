Advertisement

Reports: United Airlines expected to terminate nearly 600 unvaccinated employees for noncompliance

The airline’s 67,000 U.S.-based employees faced a Sept. 27 deadline for getting vaccinated or face termination or unpaid leave.(Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file, CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Though United Airlines says nearly 99% of its employees have been vaccinated for COVID-19, several reports say just under 600 employees will be terminated for noncompliance.

Company officials do not believe the reduction in its workforce will affect airline operations.

United has begun the separation process for employees who have not uploaded a record of at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

CNN says six workers who sought religious or medical exemptions filed suit in federal court claiming they were discriminated against.

Those employees will be allowed to remain active until at least Oct. 8, when a hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled.

When United made the announcement in August, it was the first U.S. airline to require the vaccine for its workforce, according to the Washington Post.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

