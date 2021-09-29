Roanoke College Poll: McAuliffe ahead of Youngkin while Republican enthusiasm leads

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College’s new poll on statewide races shows Former Democrat Governor Terry McAuliffe in the lead ahead of Republican Glenn Youngkin. The poll, conducted by the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research, found McAuliffe maintains a 7-percentage point lead over Youngkin, with 9 percent undecided in governor’s race.

Democrats also lead the races for lieutenant governor and attorney general. The poll found Del. Hala Ayala (D) ahead of former Del. Winsome Sears (R) 45%-40% for lieutenant governor and Attorney General Mark Herring (D) leading Del. Jason Miyares (R) 47%-37% in the race for attorney general. The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research interviewed 603 likely Virginia voters between September 12 and September 26 and has a margin of error of + 4.0%.

“The common theme in U.S. elections in the past decade has been a ‘base election that will be decided on turnout.’ Virginia 2021 is no different,” said Harry Wilson, senior political analyst of the Roanoke College Poll. “McAuliffe has maintained his lead, but some of the underlying actors favor Youngkin and the Republicans. They hold an advantage in enthusiasm and, perhaps, a tiny advantage in likelihood to vote. Partisans on both sides are firmly entrenched in support of their candidate, Republicans perhaps more strongly than in 2017.”

The poll also found that Republican voters lead the polls in being extremely enthusiastic about voting, (43% to 35% for Democrats), while about 9 in 10 partisans say they are almost certain to vote (91% of Republicans vs. 88% of Democrats). Likely voters see the economy (21%) and COVID (19%) as the most important issues in the election ahead of race relations (6%), and health care (6%).

McAuliffe’s favorable rating is 50 % while his unfavorable is 37% with 13% unsure or not knowing enough to have an opinion. Youngkin is at 40%/41% favorable/unfavorable (both numbers up significantly in a month), while 20% of likely voters still don’t have an opinion about him.

“While polls taken after an election consistently show more support for winners than they received in the actual election, this poll shows a 17-point margin for Northam in 2017 when he won the election by 9 points. Partisans vote for their candidate in large numbers — usually 90% or more,” said Wilson. “That happened in 2017, and the results of this poll reflect that. The Independents in this poll have “shifted” toward the Republicans, but they report voting for Northam in 2017 in greater numbers than the 2017 exit poll suggests. We continue to use that exit poll as our benchmark because it is the only/best benchmark available. It is easy to say that the electorate won’t be the same four years later; it is much more difficult to define precisely how it will differ. We chose not to substitute our judgment for the exit poll.”

Click here to see the full poll.

The poll also found that half of likely voters approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling his job, while 45 percent disapprove, noting that while is approval rating has stayed relatively stable, disapproval has been rising.

While a majority of likely voters (59%) think the decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan was correct, two-thirds (66%) think the United States failed in achieving its goals. Nearly three-fourths (73%) of respondents rate the job of the Biden administration in Afghanistan as fair or poor, and 90% view Taliban control of Afghanistan as a threat to the security of the U.S.

Job approval for Virginia Governor Ralph Northam sits at 55%, while 40% disapprove of his performance. Just over half (52%) of respondents think that Virginia is headed in the right direction, but 43% think the state is on the wrong track. Northam is viewed favorably by 54% of likely voters (a Roanoke College Poll record high for him) and is seen unfavorably by 39% (also a record high).

Nearly three-fourths (74%) of Virginia residents know someone who has contracted COVID. Among those who know someone, 79 respondents (18%) had the virus themselves.

A plurality of respondents (42%) thinks the media coverage has made the virus seem worse than it really is, while almost as many (38%) think the coverage has been accurate. A large majority of respondents (82%) report being vaccinated, up from 62% in May. Another 3% say they plan to be vaccinated, and 11% say they will not be vaccinated.

A plurality of voters (47%) thinks the response from the state government has been appropriate to slow the spread of the virus. For the first time, more respondents think the federal government’s response is appropriate (35%) rather than not going far enough (34%), but more than a quarter (26%) think the federal response has gone too far.

A copy of the questionnaire, topline, and crosstabs may be found here.

More information about the Poll may be obtained by contacting Dr. Harry Wilson at wilson@roanoke.edu or (540) 302-6162 or contact the Roanoke College News Office at (540) 375-2282. The Roanoke College Poll is funded by Roanoke College as a public service.

