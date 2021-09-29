Advertisement

Roanoke County Plan 200 community meeting for Bonsack-Vinton area residents

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In Roanoke County, you can have a say in what the future of your hometown will look like.

Thursday, there will be a community meeting for people who live in the Bonsack-Vinton area.

It will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Charles R. Hill Center in Vinton.

The goal of these community meetings is to get your voice heard.

“We need the residents to tell us what they want and we will write up a draft document and then we will bring it back to them in the spring and say is this what you meant. Is this what you want,” said Cecile NewComb, Roanoke County Planner.

It’s an open house-style meeting, meaning you can come any time from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be other meetings for other areas in Roanoke County.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Name released of man killed in tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery County
(Source: Gray Media)
14 cases associated with Roanoke hepatitis outbreak
Powerball Powerplay logo
WHO WON? $2 million Powerball ticket bought in Christiansburg
The online fundraiser collected over $11,000 over the weekend.
Roanoke County middle school teacher battling breakthrough case of COVID
magnifying glass
New data released on human trafficking in Virginia

Latest News

Former Danville Mayor Dies
Former Danville Mayor Linwood Wright dies
Former Danville Mayor Dies
Former Danville Mayor Dies
Helping Afghan Refugees
Helping Afghan Refugees
VA Governor Candidate: Princess Blanding
VA Governor Candidate: Princess Blanding
Franklin County Mask Exemption Policy
Franklin County Mask Exemption Policy