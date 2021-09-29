Roanoke County Plan 200 community meeting for Bonsack-Vinton area residents

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -In Roanoke County, you can have a say in what the future of your hometown will look like.

Thursday, there will be a community meeting for people who live in the Bonsack-Vinton area.

It will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Charles R. Hill Center in Vinton.

The goal of these community meetings is to get your voice heard.

“We need the residents to tell us what they want and we will write up a draft document and then we will bring it back to them in the spring and say is this what you meant. Is this what you want,” said Cecile NewComb, Roanoke County Planner.

It’s an open house-style meeting, meaning you can come any time from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be other meetings for other areas in Roanoke County.

