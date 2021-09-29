Advertisement

Rockbridge churches collect items to help Afghan refugees

By Bruce Young
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - As thousands fled Afghanistan, there was little time to plan or pack. Military planes swept them away from the Taliban, landing thousands here in Virginia, including at Fort Pickett.

“Yeah, they really left in a hurry, as you can see on all the TV screens and all the reports,” said Fr. Stefan Migac of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, “so they don’t have too many things with them.”

Fr. Migac was pastor for three churches in the Fort Pickett area before coming to Lexington.

“We used to volunteer, especially during summer,” he said. “We went to Fort Pickett and celebrated masses, in the chapel or in the field depending on the unit.”

And that gave him an idea.

“He sent an email and said: here is the need,” said Rev. Joe Cailles, pastor at Trinity United Methodist Church. “And I passed it on to other pastors in the area, and this is what came about.”

Stacks and stacks of stuff, piled in the narthex of St. Patrick’s, and stuffed into a porch of the parish house. Useful stuff rather than cash, which the refugees would have no opportunity to spend, brought by folks from churches as far as Fairfield.

“It’s a good way that we can help in a material way, something we can hand to them, something physical that they really need,” said Fr. Migac. “Not only with the prayers, which we of course do and support them with the prayers, but also to hand them the blanket and the soccer ball, that they can actually use at Fort Pickett right now, when they actually need it.”

A practical way these pastors say their congregations can express their faith.

“We want to help our neighbors,” explained Rev. Cailles. “We want to be in ministry to our neighbors. This is one small way we can do that.”

