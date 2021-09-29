Advertisement

Salem City Schools Superintendent retires after 30 years

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people are celebrating a man who’s dedicated thirty years of his career in education to the students and teachers of Salem City Schools.

Superintendent, Dr. Alan Siebert’s last day will be Thursday.

“It is time. It is time for me personally. It is time for me professionally, but it’s also time for Salem City Schools,” said Dr. Seibert.

After thirty years, it’s time for Dr. Alan Seibert to say goodbye to the students, teachers and staff at Salem City Schools.

Wednesday, people in the community came to celebrate all the work Seibert has accomplished for the last three decades.

“What I’m probably most excited about is we’ve worked very hard, and we’re not done yet, but we’ve worked very hard on personalizing the educational experience. Everybody, children, siblings are different, and so four thousand students are different, and so... trying to break this industrial model of education and really personalize it for every individual child,” said Dr. Seibert.

Seibert started his career with Salem City Schools as a student teacher, then moved on to different teaching and administrative roles before becoming superintendent in 2006.

He said he’s thankful for all the support.

“It’s a very difficult job and it’s very rare to do it for this long, and I couldn’t have done it without a supportive community and just the absolute best employees,” said Dr. Seibert.

Seibert will become the constituent services and government relations officer for Roanoke City Public Schools.

