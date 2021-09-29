Advertisement

Needs assessment: What Lynchburg residents said they most wanted

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Parks and Recreation has completed the community engagement portion of its needs assessment.

That details what people around Lynchburg want out of the city’s parks and facilities.

The survey says the top three facility desires were for more farmers’ markets, trails and boardwalks. Top program priorities included more concerts and movies in the park.

With that input and a presentation to city council done, parks and recreation says the next steps can be taken to draft a master plan.

“The actual plan could not be written without the feedback or until we had the feedback from city council. We have that now. It’s fabulous and now we can move into writing the plan and presenting it to the public here in November,” said Jennifer Jones, parks and recreation director.

That November presentation will offer people one more opportunity to comment on the plan before parks and recreation seeks final draft approval.

