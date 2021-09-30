7@four: Fall festivals in Buchanan and Elliston

(WDBJ) - The town of Buchanan is hosting its “Mountain Magic in Fall” Festival Saturday, October 2.

Experience the “magic” of small town America during Buchanan’s 26th annual, Mountain Magic In Fall Bluegrass, Antiques & Crafts Festival. Explore more than 100 vendor spaces throughout the Town Park. Vendors fill their booths with Art, Antiques, Crafts, and great food.

Shop, stroll and dine along Buchanan’s historic Main Street. You will find an exciting mix of locally owned shops overflowing with arts, antiques & collectibles as well as locally owned restaurants featuring great southern cooking.

Discover traditional and contemporary Bluegrass music while visiting Mountain Magic In Fall. Bring a lawn chair and sit a spell. Today’s musical performances help keep the musical heritage of Bluegrass alive by introducing a new generation of listeners to this uniquely American form of music.

Join us as we kick off the day’s activities at 10 AM and continue playing throughout the day until 5:00PM.

Marvel at the restoration of scores of antique and classic autos and tractors on display. Meet the owners and ask them about their efforts to restore their cars.

