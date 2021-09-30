Advertisement

Axe-throwing could be added to new Blacksburg arcade

By Janay Reece
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s all fun and games at Blue Ridge Arcade, but they’re looking to add a little more edge by bringing axe-throwing into the mix.

“We have the Roanoke location, which is the original, and then also Lynchburg location, and we also have a mobile axe-throwing trailer that we have out all over Virginia,” said Mitchell Tyler, co-owner of Blue Ridge Axe Throwing.

Blue Ridge Axe Throwing is making its way to Blacksburg after seeing it grow in popularity around the New River Valley.

The arcade sits in Blacksburg’s downtown district, where axe-throwing, in planning and zoning minds, is more like indoor recreation than amusement.

“So more like an indoor soccer field or an ice-skating rink versus an arcade. The axe-throwing requirements to go through a conditional use permit process, which is about a three-and-a-half-month process,” said Tyler. “It’s a series of meetings and forums and fees that basically paint the picture to the town-- are we a good fit for downtown Blacksburg? If we were in another part of Blacksburg, it wouldn’t have come up, and in Roanoke and Lynchburg, it didn’t come up.”

Tyler says the sport has grown, but they’ve been met with some safety concerns.

“You’re never in here just slinging axes alone. We’ve always got safety officers here at all times. The other thing is that we don’t serve or sell alcohol at any of our locations, and so that’s one of the things that come up,” said Tyler.

Tyler said they go before the town council October 12 regarding the permit. He believes if approved, axe-throwing ranges could be up in weeks. If not—they may have to find another location in Blacksburg.

“So a lot of people haven’t tried axe-throwing --it is growing or they’ve done it maybe once or twice and not locally. We’re excited to be able to bring that to Blacksburg, with a great team,” said Tyler.

To learn more about the arcade and how to play, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamerius Crennell Mugshot
Man charged with murder for Roanoke killing
WDBJ
Name released of man killed in tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery County
magnifying glass
New data released on human trafficking in Virginia
Ethan Havens Mugshot
Former Christiansburg Police officer sentenced on child pornography charges
Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify three persons of interest in a...
Persons of interest sought in killing of juvenile at Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds

Latest News

The Health Center-Roanoke Campus
New senior living and rehabilitation center opens in Roanoke
It’s all a part of a district-wide STEM program called ‘Project Lead the Way’ (PLTW).
Two Radford elementary schools transform halls into biomedical labs
Cooler weather returns the next few days.
Thursday, September 20 - Evening Outlook
Fatal Moped Crash
Fatal Moped Crash
Team of the Week-Christiansburg
Team of the Week-Christiansburg