Catawba Greenway hiking trail opens in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Area hikers have a new trail to explore, thanks to a partnership between Roanoke County and Virginia Tech.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday morning to officially open the Catawba Greenway. The trail is almost three miles and serves as an alternate link to McAfee Knob through the Appalachian Trail. Those in the community hope the trail will allow people to explore the Catawba Valley in a new way.

“It’s my hope that this trail coming in will allow people that visit to see some of the work that we’re doing, see the projects, and get reconnected with the land,” says Adam Taylor of the Catawba Sustainability Center.

Organizers say nearly 40 volunteers spent 3,000 hours to make the trail.

