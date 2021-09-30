Central Virginia Health District, Centra offering free COVID-19 testing event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health and Centra Urgent Care will host a free COVID-19 testing event Monday, October 4.

The event will from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Centra Urgent Care at 16890 Forest Road in Forest.

According to the Central Virginia Health District, anyone is welcome to come, regardless of any known exposure to COVID-19 or presence of symptoms. Anyone tested can expect to get the results of their PCR rest within 72 hours.

The health district says the free testing event was planned in response to the increased demand for testing coupled with the limited options for testing in the community.

Anyone with questions about the event or what’s being offered can email cvhdvaccine@vdh.virginia.gov

The health district reminds people that vaccines are the best way to prevent serious illness or death from COVID-19.

Masking, socially distancing, and frequent handwashing are other tools proven effective in reducing the spread of this virus.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.