Advertisement

Central Virginia Health District, Centra offering free COVID-19 testing event

The free testing event will from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Centra Urgent...
The free testing event will from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Centra Urgent Care in Forest.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health and Centra Urgent Care will host a free COVID-19 testing event Monday, October 4.

The event will from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Centra Urgent Care at 16890 Forest Road in Forest.

According to the Central Virginia Health District, anyone is welcome to come, regardless of any known exposure to COVID-19 or presence of symptoms. Anyone tested can expect to get the results of their PCR rest within 72 hours.

The health district says the free testing event was planned in response to the increased demand for testing coupled with the limited options for testing in the community.

Anyone with questions about the event or what’s being offered can email cvhdvaccine@vdh.virginia.gov

The health district reminds people that vaccines are the best way to prevent serious illness or death from COVID-19.

Masking, socially distancing, and frequent handwashing are other tools proven effective in reducing the spread of this virus.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Name released of man killed in tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery County
1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Roanoke Police investigating suspicious death
magnifying glass
New data released on human trafficking in Virginia
Ethan Havens Mugshot
Former Christiansburg Police officer sentenced on child pornography charges
(Source: Gray Media)
14 cases associated with Roanoke hepatitis outbreak

Latest News

Justin Moore poses in the press room with the new artist of the year award at the 49th annual...
Country singer Justin Moore heads to Roanoke for Budweiser Summer Series
We'll continue to see a string of nice weather through the weekend.
Thursday, September 30. Morning FastCast
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates continue to spar one day after final debate
1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Roanoke Police investigating suspicious death