Country singer Justin Moore heads to Roanoke for Budweiser Summer Series

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke will soon host country singer Justin Moore in Downtown Roanoke’s latest Budweiser Summer Series concert.

According to Downtown Roanoke, Moore will headline the show October 28. Tickets go on sale October 1 at 8 a.m.

It’s the second show in the series, followed by country music singer John Pardi who performed at Elmwood in August.

Tickets are $40 per person. Children 6 and under can attend for free. The gates open at 6 p.m. with a to-be-decided opener performing at 7 p.m., followed by Moore’s performance at 8 p.m. Downtown Roanoke asks guests to review its Important Show Day Info.

The organization is also looking for volunteers to help with the concert. You can Sign up to volunteer!

Moore recently produced his new album, “Late Nights and Longnecks.” The Arkansas native landed his first country #1 with “Small Town USA,” the breakout single off his 2009 self-titled debut. The record went platinum, as did his 2011 follow-up “Outlaws Like Me.” That album included another #1 single, “It Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” In 2014, Moore won the New Artist of the Year Award at the ACM awards following his third album, “Off the Beaten Path.”

This event is sponsored by WDBJ7.

