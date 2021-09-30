Advertisement

Country singer Justin Moore heads to Roanoke for Budweiser Summer Series

Justin Moore poses in the press room with the new artist of the year award at the 49th annual...
Justin Moore poses in the press room with the new artist of the year award at the 49th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 6, 2014, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)(Al Powers/Powers Imagery | Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision/AP)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke will soon host country singer Justin Moore in Downtown Roanoke’s latest Budweiser Summer Series concert.

According to Downtown Roanoke, Moore will headline the show October 28. Tickets go on sale October 1 at 8 a.m.

It’s the second show in the series, followed by country music singer John Pardi who performed at Elmwood in August.

Tickets are $40 per person. Children 6 and under can attend for free. The gates open at 6 p.m. with a to-be-decided opener performing at 7 p.m., followed by Moore’s performance at 8 p.m. Downtown Roanoke asks guests to review its Important Show Day Info.

The organization is also looking for volunteers to help with the concert. You can Sign up to volunteer!

Moore recently produced his new album, “Late Nights and Longnecks.” The Arkansas native landed his first country #1 with “Small Town USA,” the breakout single off his 2009 self-titled debut. The record went platinum, as did his 2011 follow-up “Outlaws Like Me.” That album included another #1 single, “It Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” In 2014, Moore won the New Artist of the Year Award at the ACM awards following his third album, “Off the Beaten Path.”

This event is sponsored by WDBJ7.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDBJ
Name released of man killed in tractor-trailer crash in Montgomery County
1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Roanoke Police investigating suspicious death
magnifying glass
New data released on human trafficking in Virginia
Ethan Havens Mugshot
Former Christiansburg Police officer sentenced on child pornography charges
(Source: Gray Media)
14 cases associated with Roanoke hepatitis outbreak

Latest News

The free testing event will from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Centra Urgent...
Central Virginia Health District, Centra offering free COVID-19 testing event
We'll continue to see a string of nice weather through the weekend.
Thursday, September 30. Morning FastCast
Terry McAuliffe (left) and Glenn Youngkin (right)
Candidates continue to spar one day after final debate
1 dead after incident near 7th and Moorman streets
Roanoke Police investigating suspicious death