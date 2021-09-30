Crash blocks traffic at Williamson and Orange in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Traffic is backed up at the intersection of Orange Avenue and Williamson Road in Roanoke because of a crash.

A WDBJ7 photographer saw wreckage involving a motorcycle from the crash early Thursday afternoon. Police have not confirmed details, including injuries.

VDOT also reports a tractor-trailer crash nearby on I-581 that has the northbound and southbound 4E exits closed.

