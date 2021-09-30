Lexington Police make third community walk

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - People may have seen a lot more police on some streets Thursday evening.

The Lexington Police Department headed out to Thorn Hill Road for a community walk.

It was part of a meet-and-greet program that’s been going on for a while -- the last was in July -- led by the new chief to learn more about Lexington and its neighborhoods, as well as let folks become more familiar with their police department and other community services.

”What we see or we perceive to be a neighborhood’s issue may not be the residents’ issues, because we look at statistic numbers and calls for service,” said Chief Angela Greene. “But there may be some underlying issues that really rise to the top of the residents’ concerns.”

This is the third walk for the department, and they already have more scheduled through the end of the year.

