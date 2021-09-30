New senior living and rehabilitation center opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a new senior living and rehabilitation center open in Roanoke.

Richfield Living had a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for its new Health Center-Roanoke Campus on Mecca Street.

The center offers residents a unique home-like living arrangement, complete with private bedroom, bathroom and a community kitchen where they can share meals.

“We really are changing lives with this model. We’ve seen it already working over the last nine months in Salem and to have that now here in Roanoke for 76 residents and more memory care than we have even in our Salem community, it’s just a wonderful thing to bring to Roanoke,” said Cherie Grisso, Richfield Living CEO.

As of Thursday morning, the center had 42 residents living in it already.

